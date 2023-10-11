Ukraine's Counteroffensive Not To Stop For Winter - Gen. Brown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will continue offensive operations in the winter period, despite the adverse weather conditions.

This was stated on Wednesday by the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, who for the first time after being appointed to the post took part in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, this time held in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Brown, he became convinced of this after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"As we listened to President Zelensky today and Minister of Defense Umerov, I don't see that their plans will change (regarding continuing the offensive operation into the winter, - ed.)," said Brown.

The general assured that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee under his leadership will continue to work on providing Ukraine with the required assistance, noting that the U.S. mission and objectives, as well as support for Ukraine, remain unchanged.

Brown noted that the Russian leadership miscalculated when they decided to invade Ukraine. According to him, Russia came up against the unshakable resolve of the free people of Ukraine as they stood against being drawn back into the shackles of oppression.

The general expressed his belief that the constant collective support of Ukraine with weapons will enable it to protect its people and regain its territory.

As reported, the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format took place in Brussels on Wednesday. This was the first such meeting that President Volodymyr Zelensky attended in person.

Photo: USAF by Andy Morataya