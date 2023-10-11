Azerbaijan Needs To Address Issue Of Mined Territories At International Level

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan, unfortunately, is one of the most mine-contaminated
countries in the world, Trend reports.
More than 98,000 hectares have been cleared today.
Since the end of the second Karabakh war, 307 persons
have been harmed by mines in Azerbaijani territory that has been
freed from occupation. Additionally, 251 (101 civilians) of them
were hurt, and 56 (43 civilians) of them were killed. Following the
local anti-terrorist actions, a sad new fact came to light. The
surviving members of the Armenian military have placed at least
500,000 additional mines on Azerbaijani soil.
Mines pose a severe threat to the security of
Azerbaijanis by delaying the process of resettling them in their
ancestral territories. Along with Azerbaijan, some nations
experience this issue. Vietnam, Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic
Republic of the Congo, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic are
also among the nations with the highest mine contamination
rates.
The scale of the mine threat and its consequences make
it necessary to solve this problem at the global level. A group of
foreign NGOs and civil society activists have launched a petition
entitled "Global Initiative for a World without Mines", and this is
a very important step to solve the problem.
The petition was posted on the Jotform international
platform as part of the international campaign "World for Peace in
the Caucasus". The petition stated that mines and unexploded
ordnance (UXO) pose a serious threat to the health, life, and
safety of the civilian population. Mines continue to kill and maim
people even after the end of conflicts.
According to the campaign's creators, even after the second
Karabakh war in 2020, Armenia has continued to mine Azerbaijani
territory. Only after Azerbaijan constructed a border checkpoint on
the Lachin route was the situation brought under control.
The petition's authors are outraged that Azerbaijan learned that
the remnants of the Armenian military forces have planted at least
500,000 new mines along the 480-kilometer line as a result of local
anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19–20 of this
year. They demand that Armenia give Azerbaijan maps of recently
planted mines right away.
Therefore, the world community should appeal to Armenia.
Regrettably, Azerbaijani society is also observing double standards
and the approval of several resolutions and remarks that are
critical of Azerbaijan. The campaign's creators believe that the
world has forgotten what justice really is.
Additionally, the appeal has already had a significant impact:
more than 100 civil society activists from roughly 10 different
nations said that they had joined the international campaign to
organize efforts against mines and supported a worldwide solution
to this issue.
