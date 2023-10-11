OSCE Comes Out With Report On Mine Terror Against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. An
event on the theme "The impact of mine aggression on human rights"
was held in Warsaw within the framework of the conference entitled
"Human Dimension", organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan
to the OSCE, Trend reports.
One-tenth of Azerbaijan was purposefully mined by the
Armenian armed forces during the nearly 30-year occupation,
according to the event moderator, Ambassador-at-Large of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elshad
Iskandarov. Over 1.5 million mines were installed. He claimed that
the placement of fresh mines on Azerbaijani soil following the
conclusion of the second Karabakh war was evidence of Yerevan's
dishonesty in its pro-peace rhetoric.
"More than 300 Azerbaijanis have become victims of
mine terror over the past two years. Azerbaijan put an end to this
type of terror after short-term anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh," Iskandarov said.
At the event, the President of the Italian Federation
of Human Rights, Antonio Stango, made a presentation of the first
study on the topic "The destructive impact of mines on human
rights", who assessed the contamination of Karabakh lands by mines
as a humanitarian tragedy, as a result of which Azerbaijan was
ranked second among the countries in Europe that were subjected to
mine pollution.
In the report's analytical section, it was noted that
Armenia gravely breached international humanitarian law, the law of
justice, as well as fundamental human rights as a result of the
30-year mining terror. Stango discussed the need to provide
compensation to Azerbaijani citizens harmed by the mine terror
after pointing out the significant violations of 700,000 former
internally displaced people's rights to health, labor, and
education that prevented them from returning to their homes.
Ramiz Azizov, Head of the Department of the Mine
Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke about the work
done, noting that 2,636 hectares of Azerbaijan's Karabakh lands
have been cleared of 30,000 anti-personnel and 17,000 anti-tank
mines to date, while all this has been done at the expense of
Azerbaijan's internal resources.
Dennis Sammut, Executive Director of the European
LINKS Foundation and founder of the Landmine Free South Caucasus
campaign, noted in his speech that regional cooperation in the
field of mine clearance has created historic opportunities for
mutual trust. He called on the EU to show effective support to the
region, in particular Azerbaijan, in large-scale mine clearance
actions, which will serve as a contribution by international
partners to ensuring sustainable peace in the region.
The participants of the event took the initiative to
prepare a report with the broad participation of a group of
experts, which would reflect concrete proposals and an
international mechanism for restoring the rights of mine victims as
a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that ended, and on
the subsequent submission of this report to the UN.
