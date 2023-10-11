Turkmenistan And OSCE Discuss Prospects For Joint Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Organization for Security and Co-operation in
Europe (OSCE) held constructive talks aimed at discussing the
prospects for joint work and strengthening cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during the meeting in Ashgabat of
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia
and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani.
During the talks, the sides exchanged views on issues of
cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in various fields,
and also identified priorities and prospects for joint work in the
implementation of projects and programs.
Particular attention was paid by the parties to the development
of cooperation in such areas as energy security, transport
connectivity and ecology.
Meanwhile, cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan
embodies the desire to strengthen dialogue and partnership in
various fields, including political, economic and humanitarian
aspects. Both sides are actively discussing the prospects for joint
work, striving for joint initiatives that would contribute to
strengthening stability, security and development in the
region.
