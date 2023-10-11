Rajnigandha Elevates Cricket Excitement Through A Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Campaign #Rajnigandhamasterstroke

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 11, 2023 – Rajnigandha has launched an engaging campaign #rajnigandhamasterstroke, keeping art and cricket at its core. The campaign is available on the official portal, rajnigandha while being promoted on various consumer engagement channels. Mindshare collaboratively develops the campaign in close partnership with Rajnigandha.



Rajnigandha Masterstroke is more than just a campaign; it is a movement that celebrates cricket while democratizing art. This initiative encourages fans to express their unwavering support for India's cricket team by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence. The campaign brings together technology, social media, love for the game, and creativity, giving fans a special chance to express their passion for cricket. It starts with a captivating“Rajnigandha Masterstroke" promo dedicated to celebrating victories and fuelling the cricket excitement. By encouraging creative expression, the campaign aims to connect Rajnigandha's values with the spirit of cricket. Fans are invited to show their support uniquely using Generative AI technology. They can share their creations with #rajnigandhamasterstroke, making their voices heard in the cricket fever.



Interested individuals can access the campaign's landing page via QR code scans or direct links to participate. After arriving on the landing page, they must complete the registration process, which includes OTP verification. Participants can choose from various themes, including Contemporary Art and Oil on Canvas.



At the launch of the Rajnigandha Masterstroke campaign, Sushaant, General Manager Marketing, Mouth Freshener Division said, "We are excited to unveil our new-age AI-powered campaign #rajnigandhamasterstroke, under 'Rajnigandha Brand.' We believe in the power of creativity and technology. This campaign brings cricket enthusiasts closer to the game they love. Our goal is to provide fans a platform to creatively express their unwavering passion and foster a strong sense of support and community.”



Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare, South Asia said, "We're excited to partner with Rajnigandha on the #rajnigandhamasterstroke campaign, merging technology, art, and cricket. This initiative is a testament to our belief in technology's power to enhance creativity. We're proud to lead the way in this innovative intersection of sports and AI. This campaign isn't just about cricket; it's a digital canvas uniting fans nationwide. The intent is to celebrate the game's spirit and creativity, as we collectively paint our nation with our love for cricket.”



Campaign consists of several components, participants are encouraged to share their cricket-themed masterpieces on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, using dedicated campaign hashtag #rajnigandhamasterstroke and by tagging @rajnigandha_pm. This fosters a sense of community and unity among art and cricket enthusiasts countrywide, amplifying the collective voice cheering the Indian Team.



To further enhance engagement and motivation, Rajnigandha has curated an array of exciting prizes for participants. The artworks with the highest number of engagements will be gratified with exciting gifts, smartphones, smartwatches, and much more. These rewards serve as tokens of appreciation for the passionate contributions of art creators who have come together to support the national team



To amplify the impact, the campaign will enlist the participation of influencers, prominent cricket platforms, and on-site events and promotions.



Let's cheer our team to their triumph and paint the nation with our love and passion for the game!





About DS Group:



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.



As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0 making it a global leader amongst all LEED v4 O&M existing buildings worldwide four years in a row. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

