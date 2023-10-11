New Financing Partnership Announced To Eradicate Polio

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a new financing partnership in Brussels Wednesday to address critical global health opportunities: eradicating polio and ensuring that innovations in health are more accessible to the people who need them most.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF, as implementing partners for the polio funding, will deploy the resources to eradicate polio, support the distribution of other childhood immunizations and strengthen health systems so they are better able to respond to emerging health threats, they said in a joint press release.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "We are about to wipe polio off the face of the Earth. The European Commission, the EIB and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are partnering to get through the final stretch."

"With 1 billion euro (USD 1.06 billion) supported by our European investment strategy Global Gateway, we will invest in stronger health systems globally and local vaccine and medicines production, manufacturing and administration, where it is most needed. Global cooperation has helped us put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it will help us get rid of polio once and for all," she said.

On his part, Bill Gates said "thanks to medical innovations, the world eradicated one human disease, smallpox. Today we're on the verge of ending another, wild poliovirus."

"I am also optimistic that we will eradicate polio once and for all and make health innovations more accessible for everyone, particularly those in the poorest countries," he added.

The partnership aims to deliver 500 euro million (USD 530 million) in payments to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, specifically the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

"These new funds will not only help to drive us towards a polio-free world, but will also help to build more sustainable and resilient health systems to protect the same children and communities who are at risk of polio against the many other health threats they face," added Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. (end)

nk













MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107227488