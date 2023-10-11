Egypt, Italy Hold Same View About Seriousness Of Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani agreed that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has taken a very serious turn.

During their meeting on Wednesday, they shared the belief in the importance of working to deescalate the conflict, and restore calm and stability in the Middle East, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a press release.

President Al-Sisi and his guest stressed that fair and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution is of vital importance for regional stability.

President Al-Sisi told minister Tajani that Egypt is doing its utmost and contacting key players to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He pointed out that the top priority now is to halt the bloodshed, protect civilian life, and stopping the deterioration of the humanitarian disaster in the occupied Palestinian territories, Fahmi noted.

Warning against the possible security and humanitarian consequences of the ongoing violence, the President said that the international community, notably Europe, can play a vital role in restoring calm and reviving the peace process.

On his part, Tajani said his country attaches great importance to the Egyptian role in this regard, according to the spokesman.

Egypt and Italy share a desire to promote the distinguished partnership and give momentum to cooperation in all areas, particularly economy, trade, industry, food production, and energy and renewable energy, based on their historical and deep-rooted cultural relationship. (end)

