Kuwaiti Acting PM In Riyadh On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday on an official visit. He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz ibn Saud, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood and Kuwaiti Ambassador in Riyadh Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) ast

