Al-Kuwait Basketball Loses To Lebanese Beirut 97-101

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti club (Al-Kuwait) lost on Wednesday to the Lebanese club (Beirut) 97-101, in the semi-finals of the 35th Arab Club Basketball Championship, which is being held in Doha (97-101), thus losing the title it holds.

Kuwait Club team supervisor Jaafar Husain told KUNA after the match that his team took the lead in various times of the game, but due to some mistakes they lost the match.

Husain added that the loss is not the end of the road, but rather it will be the beginning of presenting a strong and competitive level in various local and continental championships.

In other matches, Egyptian Al-Ahli team will play against the Moroccan AS Sale team, the winner of this match will face the Lebanese Beirut, while the loser will play the Kuwaiti club, Al-Kuwait.

The 35th Arab Club Basketball Championship, which is being held in Doha, was launched on October 1st and will end tomorrow. (end)

