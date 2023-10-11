GCC Chief Stresses Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi underlined on Wednesday the importance of keeping providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians suffering in the recent escalation of Gaza.

This came during a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 27th session of the GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Council in Muscat, the General Secretariat said in a statement.

Al-Budaiwi said that both sides stressed that the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories would lead to more tragic humanitarian conditions so it must come to an end immediately.

He also added that they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and Europe in various fields of common interests through the joint action plan approved between both sides for 2022-2023. (end)

