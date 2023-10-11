We Stand As One Behind King, Custodian Of Holy Sites In Jerusalem - Says PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, on Wednesday, said that, " We stand as one behind His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, to defend them and establish the independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in the framework of the two-state solution."The premier made his remarks as he attended a Lower House session, where he congratulated MP Ahmad al-Safadi on the occasion of re-electing him as speaker of the Lower House for the second time.Khasawneh added that the Lower House is a national constitutional institution that has accomplished a lot, within the comprehensive modernization process led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.He pointed out that, "We have a task before us during the last ordinary session to complete laying the necessary basic building blocks to move to the next stage on the basis of which the next parliamentary elections will be held."