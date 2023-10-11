WORLD FOOD PRIZE LAUREATE HEIDI KÜHN TO BE HONORED AT THE BORLAUG DIALOGUE IN DES MOINES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heidi Kühn, Founder Roots of PeaceDES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned humanitarian Heidi Kühn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, will receive the prestigious 2023 World Food Prize and a $250,000 award. This honor highlights her charity's revolutionary 'Mines to Vines' approach, turning dangerous minefields into thriving agricultural land, a strategy that has impacted over a million farmers and families in war-torn regions globally. The award ceremony will be a pinnacle event of the Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium, known as the Borlaug Dialogue, from October 24 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa.For over 26 years, Roots of Peace has worked tirelessly in countries affected by war around the globe. Their methodology, lauded for its innovation, focuses on providing market-driven solutions tailored to rural communities, revitalizing land ravaged by conflict through modern, climate-smart agriculture practices, and serving as a catalyst for broad industry development.This has been crucial in areas where over 500 million smallholder farming households live on less than $2 a day, addressing urgent issues of income sustainability in post-conflict countries.Kühn's dedication to her mission to transform minefields into thriving farmland was inspired by the late Princess Diana, who raised global landmine awareness. Before founding Roots of Peace, Kühn had a career in journalism as Founder of NewsLink International, reporting on global affairs and bridging borders for peace -- including the Soviet Union, where she covered the breaking news of Nobel laureate Andre Sakharov's death in 1989 and other critical stories for CNN and global media outlets.Since its inception in 1997, Roots of Peace partnered with professional demining companies to remove unexploited ordinance and planted over seven million trees, restoring the lungs of Mother Earth with carbon credits from each tree, balancing nature, and offering a climate smart agricultural model that can be replicated worldwide.For the past 25 years, she has closely worked with her husband, Gary Kühn, a former Silicon Valley Executive, to provide training, resources, and support to local farmers, helping them improve their farming techniques, increase crop yields, and access global markets. This contributes to economic stability and horticultural security in post-conflict areas.Kühn, a mother of four and cancer survivor, began her work to rebuild agriculture in post-conflict regions in Croatia, where in May 2000, she partnered with Croatian-American wine producer Mike Grgich of Grgich Hills Estate. With Grgich's support, Kühn helped to facilitate the removal of mines left from the War of Independence (1991-1995) and re-establish vineyards. Their work eliminated an estimated 1.2 million landmines. Their collaborative efforts have helped transform Croatia into one of the world's top tourist destinations.Since 2002, Roots of Peace has continuously worked in Afghanistan to cultivate peace through agriculture, and increased exports from $250 million in 2014 to over $1.4 billion in 2020. These efforts continue to vastly increase agricultural production benefiting rural farmers in a country with 97% unemployment,During the Borlaug Dialogue, Cheryl Jennings, Emmy Award-Winning journalist, will join Kühn in a 'Fireside Discussion' reflecting on their journeys walking the minefields of Afghanistan, Vietnam, and the Holy Land. Additionally, brave Vietnamese women deminers from the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) will provide a live demonstration on demining."This prestigious award underscores the critical nature of our mission," stated Heidi Kühn. "As we celebrate this recognition, we must continue our work with renewed vigor for the millions still living amidst the dangers and poverty of war, offering them hope and sustenance through agriculture."The announcement of Kühn's award in May 2023 was made by U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad, World Food Prize Foundation President, with commendations on her commitment to cultivating peace through agriculture, echoing the principles of Dr. Norman Borlaug, the Prize's founder.The World Food Prize, established in 1986, recognizes significant contributions to global food quality, quantity, or availability. Kühn's remarkable achievements will be celebrated at the Borlaug Dialogue alongside distinguished speakers, focusing on innovation, adaptation, and diversification for global resilience and sustenance.For more information about the World Food Prize Foundation and the Borlaug Dialogue, please visitPress and Media Partner Registration Now OpenABOUT ROOTS OF PEACERoots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents. For more information visitABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZEThe World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity, or availability of food worldwide. The Prize was founded by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs, which was termed the Green Revolution. Since then, the Prize has been awarded to 52 worthy individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue. The Dialogue, also known as the Borlaug Dialogue, is a week of events dedicated to an issue surrounding food insecurity or hunger each year.

