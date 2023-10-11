Black Belt Community Foundation Annual Throw & Go Football Contest Returns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R: BBCF Bullock County Community Associates Ronald Smith, Betty Sanders, 2022 Throw & Go contest winner Dwayne Hudson, BBCF President Felecia Lucky, BBCF Board Member and County Coordinator, Robert Turner, and former Union Springs Mayor Associate Saint

The official logo of the Black Belt Community Foundation is known as“The People Tree Logo.” Our Logo has three Meanings: It is the Giving Tree, where red hearts of compassion turn into green hearts of giving, producing action, enthusiasm, and financial s

Promotional Image for the 2023 Black Belt Community Foundation Throw & Go Football Contest as shown on the Eventbrite ticketing portal.

Donors Have a Chance to Win Iron Bowl Tickets While Funding Community Grants

- Felecia Lucky, President BBCFSELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) Annual“Throw & Go Contest” has kicked off for 2023 to support BBCF's Community Grants Program. This year's prize is a pair of tickets to the 2023 IRON BOWL (Alabama vs. Auburn Football Game) to be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on November 25, 2023. The tickets were given by a donor to BBCF for the specific purposes of this effort.BBCF President Felecia Lucky states,“Throw & Go has become a cherished annual BBCF tradition! With the energy and excitement surrounding football season in Alabama, we share our excitement and enthusiasm in trust-based participatory philanthropy. This actively involves our service counties helping to raise the funds that are in turn granted each year through BBCF Community Grants.”How to participate? Potential donors will be asked to give a minimum $5.00 donation for a ticket which creates an entry for them into a throwing skills contest drawing. All the tickets will be placed in a container, and a BBCF Board member or staff member will randomly pull one ticket from the container on November 6, 2023. The name that is pulled out will be the individual selected to participate in the BBCF“Throw & Go Skills Contest.” This drawing will be captured by video and shared to the media and public via social media for transparency. BBCF will contact the contestant immediately following the drawing. BBCF will schedule the“Throw & Go Skills Contest” prior to the date of the Iron Bowl football Game. Donors can enter the contest online at or by visiting the BBCF's website donations page at: .The BBCF Community Associates (CA) across the Black Belt Community Foundation's service counties will also offer direct paper ticketing through the CA network.For the“Throw & Go Skills Contest,” the contestant will have three attempts to complete a 12-yard pass to a BBCF Staff Member. The 12 yards are symbolic of the 12 counties that are in the BBCF service area. The skills contest will be captured by video for transparency and documentation of the integrity of the contest. For any questions related to Throw & Go, please contact Christopher Spencer at the BBCF office: 334.874.1126 (ext. 5) or by e-mail to .Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter

