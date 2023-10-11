Watch UAE Armed Forces Use Warships, Missiles To Defend Against 'Enemy' Threats

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:27 PM

The UAE is showcasing its naval muscle with an impressive display of state-of-the-art warships and military equipment for maritime security during Union Fortress 9, happening on November 5 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said the military demonstration is not to be missed.

The goal of the military demonstration is to highlight the advanced capabilities of the UAE's armed forces by showcasing the dedication and technical skill of its courageous men and women, both on the field and in making use of modern equipment and technologies.

It also celebrates the spirit of love, peace and tolerance with the Union Fortress by fostering greater cooperation among various state security agencies and government institutions.

A 30-second video shared by MoD shows UAE's superior naval power. The Ministry captioned it:“We are ready for the most difficult tasks in all circumstances and times. Naval Forces, Union Fortress 9”

Naval muscle

The UAE has technologically-advanced vessels that significantly boost the country's capability to secure its territorial waters as well as conduct surveillance and patrolling missions.

The warships have stealth design and advanced anti-ship and surface-to-air missile systems, with latest-generation electronic and radar equipment for full spectrum of naval defense operations. These naval vessels ensure superiority in open seas missions, including patrolling and surveillance operations as well as self-defence from air and surface threats.

Where to watch

The Ministry earlier announced Union Fortress 9 military parade is open to the public. Those interested can witness firsthand on Yas Island or via giant screens positioned on both sides of the main platform and display site.

