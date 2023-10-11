Look: Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island Breaks World Record With 1,100-Bottle Sustainability Message

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 5:19 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 5:56 PM

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi broke the Guinness World Records for the largest display of messages in bottles for a unique stunt created out of sustainable materials.

The destination collected 1,100 bottles with messages in a large installation at Saadiyat Beach Club.

Inspired by the famous Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, wherein passers-by attach locks with their names written or engraved on them to the railing or grate on the side of the bridge, Saadiyat Island invited guests to participate in the stunt by penning a short note detailing what they love most about the destination, or what love means to them. The notes were then placed in each glass bottle and transported to the beach club.

A local sand artist creatively placed the bottles into a large installation in the shape of 'I Love Saadiyat Island'. Celebrating the 'Year of Sustainability', all items used in this attempt were crafted out of sustainable materials, including glass, recyclable paper, and jute thread to secure the notes before placing them in the glass.

Accepting the award on behalf of Miral, Taghrid AlSaeed, executive director of group communications and destination marketing at Miral said:“We are driven by a passion to bring people together, build a sense of community, and create heartfelt connections.”

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, added:“We are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this attempt and extend our sincere appreciation to all our guests who contributed to this achievement.

