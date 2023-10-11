Dubai's First Mall Announces Expansion Plans With 25 New Shopping Outlets

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM

Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai's first shopping mall, has announced major expansion plans, with 25 new shopping additions. It will also open a new food hall that will feature street food options.

With the new units, the mall - which first opened its doors in the heart of Old Dubai, Deira, in 1981 - will have over 240 outlets,“with a host of big brands set to be unveiled over the coming months”. It currently features over 270 brands.

The centre expects 15 million people to visit it in 2023. It recently opened an entertainment hub called Glitch that offers over 30 attractions, including a 10-pin bowling alley, soft-play areas and climbing walls, among others.

Flayva, an upcoming street food hall, will comprise of 23 F&B units.

Anwar Atari, CEO - Properties, Commercial, and Residential, said:“The Covid-19 pandemic brought challenging times for malls, causing significant shifts in market dynamics and deal structures. However, we are proud to say that Al Ghurair Centre has achieved the highest occupancy levels, with international and prominent local brands eager for visibility.”

ALSO READ:

Lulu opens its largest in-mall hypermarket in Dubai Mall

Reach Dubai's Global Village for Dh10 as RTA announces 4 bus routes

Faster upturn in sales boosts Dubai business confidence

Look: UAE billionaire praises Dubai Mall worker, shares heartwarming photo