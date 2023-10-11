(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QB1 Enterprises Gives Veteran a Mortgage-free Home in Asheville this November

- Dwayne RichardsonCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt tribute and bold response to the critical need for stable housing among the brave men and women who have served our nation, QB1 Enterprises, a renowned non-profit organization, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Veterans' Home Giveaway Event scheduled for November 11th, 2023.This public event will witness QB1 Enterprises presenting a deserving veteran with the extraordinary gift of a mortgage-free home, ensuring stability and security for a hero who has served our nation. Currently, there are 0% of location-efficient neighborhoods in Mars Hill , so this project solves a huge problem in the region. (See also the Dogwood Health Trust NC Housing Needs Assessment ). The Veteran's Home Giveaway event also promises a day of celebration, complete with entertainment and refreshments, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees who will unite in their presence to support our heroes.This unprecedented project underscores QB1 Enterprises' unwavering commitment to giving back to the veterans in North Carolina and their families, providing high-quality housing solutions and comprehensive support services to those who have sacrificed so much for our country."We are deeply honored to host the Veteran's Home Giveaway event on Veterans Day," said Dwayne Richardson, Vice President of QB1 Enterprises. "Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country, and it is our privilege to give back by providing one deserving veteran with a place they can call home. We hope this event inspires others to join us in supporting our veterans and their families."With a mission to provide affordable homes, QB1 Enterprises continues to pave the way for economic and social growth in North Carolina, primarily inspired by Brandon Jr.'s vision at 17 to give a home to a veteran.Together, let's create homes and hope for our heroes. Members of the media, community leaders, and the public are warmly invited to participate in this special event, sharing in the celebration of our nation's heroes and contributing to the well-being of our veterans and their families. Further event and location details will be provided closer to the date.About QB1 EnterprisesQB1 Enterprises is a non-profit organization based in North Carolina, dedicated to providing affordable homes for marginalized communities, especially for first-time homebuyers, and individuals with low incomes, or low credit scores. QB1 Enterprises continues to significantly impact the lives of individuals and families in need through innovation and collaboration. For more information about QB1 Enterprises and our veterans' housing initiative, please visit .For press inquiries and further information, please contact:

