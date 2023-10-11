Braves Clinch ILT20 Development Tournament Title

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM

Asif Khan produced a sensational unbeaten 96 to spearhead the ILT20 Braves to a nine-wicket win in the ILT20 Development Tournament final against ILT20 Blitzers at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai on Tuesday night.

The tournament was aimed at providing a potentially life changing opportunity to the players with 13 spots for UAE players still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 Season 2.

The 13 vacant spots will now be filled through a final selection process which will take place later this month.

Asif (player of the match), hit nine fours and six sixes in his 47-ball innings which made lightwork of the 115-run target. Asif's incredible innings helped Braves finish the chase in a mere 12.1 overs.

Earlier, the Blitzers were blown away for a meagre 114 in 17.5 overs. Haider Ali bowled a brilliant spell; he took four wickets for 11. Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar and Hafiz Almas Ayub took two wickets each.

Asif finished as the highest run-getter in the 18-match tournament, he tallied 383 runs at 76.60 with the help of three half-centuries, he maintained an impressive 148.45 strike rate.

Haider took 15 wickets at 14.07 with his left-arm orthodox spin.

Brief scores:

ILT20 Braves beat ILT20 Blitzers by nine wickets

IlT20 Blitzers 114 all out, 17.5 overs (Aryan Lakra 25, Zeeshan Ali Mirza 20; Haider Ali 4-11, Raees Ahmed 2-17)

ILT20 Braves 117 for 1, 12.1 overs (Asif Khan 96 not out)

ALSO READ:

Blitzers to face Braves in ILT20 Development Tournament final

Pearls, Braves, Marvels and Blitzers seal ILT20 Development Tournament semifinal spots

Future stars continue to shine in ILT20 Development Tournament

Exclusive: White expects Shaheen, Warner to make big impact in UAE's ILT20