Can You Spot The Difference? Virat Kohli's Lookalike Wants To Meet His 'Idol'

From setting innumerable batting records to becoming the Indian with the highest number of catches in ODI World Cup history - it is tough to keep Virat Kohli away from the spotlight. But what if we tell you that Kohli has a doppelganger? Oh yes, you read that right.

A software engineer by profession, Kartik Sharma, hails from Chandigarh, a city serving as the shared capital of two north Indian states - Punjab and Haryana.

Kartik has become a social media sensation, thanks to his uncanny resemblance with Kohli.

With more than 220k Instagram followers, Kohli's newly found doppelganger is certainly enjoying an incredible presence and fan following on social media.

In his latest post, Kartik, who goes by the username Kartik Kohli on Instagram, is seen posing against a World Cup 2023 background.

After India's opening World Cup 2023 face-off against Australia, Kartik dropped a video imitating Kohli's signature gesture.

Despite the fanfare and the hype surrounding him, Kartik wants to fulfil his dream of meeting his "idol", Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay earlier this year in July, Kartik expressed his desire to have an interaction with Kohli.

But being a famous personality's lookalike can often turn out to be quite troublesome. Kartik did not forget to talk about the challenges that he often has to encounter in public places because of being Kohli's doppelganger.

“I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana - a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him,” said Kartik.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli kicked off his World Cup 2023 campaign on a promising note. He produced a match-saving knock of 85 against Australia in Chennai. Kohli and KL Rahul's fabulous partnership of 165 guided India to a six-wicket win against the mighty Aussies.

