Greece Wants To Be UAE's Voice In EU: Greek FM

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

By Binsal Abdulkader



ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Greece wants to be the UAE's voice in the European Union (EU), and also seeks trilateral relationship with the UAE and India, George Gerapetritis, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



“Greece maintains a strategic partnership with selected countries of the world, with the UAE being one of them. Therefore, we want to make the most out of it and we can be your voice in the EU,” said the minister who was on a two-day official visit to the UAE, adding that Greece may become the UAE's entry point to Europe.



Trilateral ties with UAE, India



In an interview with WAM at the Greek Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the minister said Greece seeks the UAE's partnership to forge tripartite ties with India.



“Greece would welcome a trilateral relationship with the UAE and India, focused on enhanced economic cooperation, the development of infrastructure and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of transportation, logistics, energy, and trade, in view of the planned India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” said Gerapetritis who was on his first official visit to the UAE since he took charge as the top Greek diplomat in June.





There is no doubt, he stressed, the UAE is a pillar of prosperity and stability in the wider region.



The minister said his visit aimed to expand the bilateral ties by promoting cooperation on a wide spectrum of areas, most notably security, defence, renewable energy and the fight against climate change.



“My visit takes place within the framework set by our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), signed in 2020, which was given further impetus by the relevant joint declaration last year during the official visit of the Greek Prime Minister to the UAE.”



The top diplomat added that the strategic partnership with the UAE has borne significant fruits.



He emphasised that the UAE has established itself as a major actor in the region.



“The UAE is a strategic partner, and we are eager to explore all possibilities for cooperation both at the bilateral and the multilateral level.”



Therefore, Gerapetritis proposes to forge the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE,“which can signal a new beginning.”



Improving economic ties



The joint Greek-UAE efforts to strengthen the bilateral economic ties are already showing results, he noted.



According to the latest statistics, investment flows in both directions have been increasing steadily in the past years and especially since 2022. More than 350 Greek companies are currently active in the UAE, mostly in the construction and shipping sectors, the minister explained.



Similarly, UAE-based companies engage in significant investment activities in Greece, notably in the tourism infrastructure, renewable energy, health care and agricultural products sectors, he pointed out.



The implementation of the MoU with the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), which was signed during the last visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the UAE in May 2022, is well on track, the top diplomat said.



“We highly value ADQ's professional approach and sincere engagement and we consider it as a trusted and valuable partner in the region.”



Increasing air connectivity



Air connectivity is critical to the development of bilateral relations, the minister stressed.



He said the Greek air carrier, Aegean Airlines, launched a new Athens-Dubai flight starting on Tuesday (10th October) with 6 flights per week. The new flight will be an addition to the already existing flight routes from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Athens and several Greek islands (Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu) operated by Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai, and Wizz Air.



Direct flights between Thessaloniki in Greece and Sharjah are expected to be launched soon, Gerapetritis said.





Cooperation in international arena, COP28



Throughout the years, the minister said, the two countries have been supporting each other regarding various respective candidacies to international organisations.“We have supported the UAE's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and we are especially grateful for the expressed support of the UAE regarding Greece's current candidacy to the UN Security Council.”

When it comes to environment and energy, the top diplomat said, it is safe to say that Greece and the UAE share many common values and objectives.

Just like the UAE, Greece is fully committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, he pointed out. Greece's renewable energy sources is accounting for almost 50 percent of domestic demand by 2023 with an aim to achieve 80 percent coverage by 2030.

Greece will actively participate in COP28, the UN Climate Conference to be held in Dubai in November and organise a series of side events at its national pavilion, to project its own priorities, Gerapetritis revealed.

Some events will exemplify the Greek-UAE cooperation in tackling climate change and environmental degradation and promoting a green and sustainable future for the wider region, he concluded.