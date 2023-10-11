Mansoor Bin Mohammed Tours Fifth Edition Of Accessabilities Expo

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, today visited the fifth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, the largest event for people of determination in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

During his visit, accompanied by Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured various pavilions at the event. AccessAbilities Expo 2023 attracted the participation of 250 international exhibitors, brands and rehabilitation centres from more than 50 countries.

H.H. was briefed on the latest assistive technologies that can improve the quality of life for people of determination and enable them to play their role in building their communities.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. said that industry leaders from across the world were able to gather at the event to showcase their innovative products, services, and advanced technical solutions designed to improve the lives of people of determination. This underscores Dubai's emergence as a centre of excellence for technologies and solutions catering to this community. The hosting of the event also reflects the UAE and its leadership's unwavering dedication to this vital segment of society and the strong desire to promote solutions, initiatives, and ideas that empower them, he noted.

Sheikh Mansoor also highlighted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, towards providing people of determination with comprehensive care and support so that they can contribute to the country's development across various sectors. He further noted the pioneering and exemplary role the UAE plays in ensuring a dignified life, complete social integration, and ample opportunities for people of determination to fulfil their roles in society.

Sheikh Mansoor visited the pavilions of the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, where he was briefed about an ambulance specially equipped with a sensory room to cater to the needs of people of determination and individuals with autism. The ambulance is considered the first of its kind in the world, designed to provide a friendly environment for children with autism.

H.H. also visited the Dubai Police pavilion, where he received an overview of the smart services they offer to people of determination, showcasing the entity's commitment to this important segment of society. He then proceeded to the pavilion of the Zayed Higher Organization, where he was introduced to the handicrafts and organic agricultural products created by its students at its farms.

Concluding his visit, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed about an innovative car tailored to accommodate people of determination. The car, a pioneering initiative in the UAE, was originally customised in Dubai by a team of Australian engineers. It boasts an electronic lift mechanism, designed to facilitate the boarding of individuals with mobility challenges, eliminating the need for them to ascend using a self-propelled escalator.

The three-day exhibition is considered the largest specialised platform in the Middle East, serving more than 50 million people of determination living in the region.

