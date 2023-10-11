Dubai Flights: New All-Business Class Airline Announces Commercial Operations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-headquartered luxury airline startup Beond on Wednesday announced its commercial operations with inaugural flights scheduled next month.

The newly-launched private carrier also showcased its first aircraft, an Airbus A319 seating 44 passengers in a luxurious all lay-flat configuration at the Al Maktoum International airport at the Dubai World Central.

Beond's inaugural flights are scheduled to Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich between November 9 and 17. It will operate all business-class flights.

In addition, the airline announced new routes from Dubai and Milan, beginning in late March 2024.

It plans 32 aircraft and 60 destinations over the next five years.

Beond will fly a fleet of Airbus A320-family aircraft in a lay-flat configuration, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. This first Beond aircraft will be on display at the Dubai Air Show in mid-November.

Additional Airbus aircraft will join the fleet in late 2023 and early 2024.

One-way airfares start at 1,500 euros (Dh6,000) per person, depending on the origin.

“Our aim is simple: to fly our customers to the most unique and

unspoiled destinations where they can release their inner explorer on the most memorable vacation of their lives,” said Tero Taskila, founder and CEO of Beond.

“The response by customers and stakeholders has been excellent in our launch cities - which was to be expected. And now the interest has grown from other new origins on our route map. I look forward to greeting our first passengers as they board,” said Said Sascha Feuerherd, chief commercial officer of Beond.

