Atlas Copco Showcases Sustainable Solutions At Adipec

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As a global industry leader known for manufacturing sustainable products, Atlas Copco's participation in Adipec served as an opportunity to prominently exhibit its portfolio of groundbreaking innovations. This included the introduction of pioneering products such as its battery-operated portable air compressors (B-air), advanced battery storage packs, cutting-edge solar tower lights, as well as the company's reliable and conventional diesel-operated air compressors, generators, and pumps.

Galadari Energy Solutions is a flagship subsidiary of Galadari Brothers, and the leading provider of air compressors, marine engines, lighting towers, and custom-built diesel generators. The company is the authorised distributor of a number of leading international brands: Komatsu, Atlas Copco, and Baudouin.

Adipec, recognised as the world's largest gathering for the energy sector, assumed even greater significance in its 2023 edition. It was a platform where the foremost strategies and innovations shaping the future of the energy industry were spotlighted.“Our presence at Adipec aligns seamlessly with Atlas Copco's corporate strategy and unwavering commitment to lead our sector in the reduction of carbon emissions. By actively participating in this event, we affirm our dedication to finding the optimal solutions to our customers, and to confirm our dedication to a sustainable future that transcends generations, thus cementing our position as industry pioneers in sustainability,” a spokesperson said.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are the current areas of operations for Atlas Copco?

As a global industrial company based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco has customers in more than 180 countries and over 49 000 employees. Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward.

We are pioneers and technology drivers, and industries all over the world rely on our expertise. Our market-leading compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools and assembly systems can be found everywhere. This is how we create a better tomorrow.

Our mission is to achieve sustainable, profitable growth. This means innovating with a long-term perspective and supporting our customers to meet their sustainability ambitions. It means minimising environmental impact from our operations and products. It means making sure our employees are safe and healthy and that our company stays lean and efficient. It also includes growing in a way that is ethical, respecting and promoting human rights and with zero tolerance for corruption throughout the value chain.

How is sustainability being built into Atlas Copco's strategy?

At Atlas Copco, sustainability lies at the heart of our corporate strategy. Our unwavering dedication is to incorporate sustainable solutions across our product portfolio. This encompasses a range of initiatives such as mitigating our carbon footprint, fostering investments in renewable energy sources, and embracing cutting-edge technologies that optimise energy efficiency. Our strategic decisions are underpinned by a steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility, positive social impact, and sustainable economic growth.

How does Atlas Copco plan to contribute to the UAE's net zero goal?

At Atlas Copco, we are fully committed to making significant contributions towards the UAE's and the wider region's ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions. As part of this commitment, we actively engage in intensive research and development efforts focused on sustainable energy solutions. Our portfolio includes a range of innovative products and energy-efficient technologies, such as the first battery operated portable compress (B-air), electric portable compressors (E-air), battery storage packs, solar tower lights, and more. By investing in cleaner energy alternatives and implementing carbon reduction initiatives, we align our actions with the broader objectives of the UAE in their journey towards carbon neutrality.

What are the company's future plans?

Our strategic vision, both in the present and for the future, revolves around empowering our customers with alternative solutions that not only enhance their operational efficiency but also align with their sustainability objectives. With an unwavering commitment, we actively promote these solutions throughout the region, leveraging our extensive network of regional partners and our dedicated team at Atlas Copco. By providing comprehensive support and expertise, we aim to enable our customers to optimize their operations while staying true to their sustainability goals.