Dubai Launches New Digital Platform For Residents, Visitors To Source Reliable Information

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai has launched a new AI digital platform that allows citizens, residents and visitors to easily and seamlessly access services and information about the city across various sectors.

Launched by Digital Dubai and the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, the platform provides accurate information and services from reliable sources to users across all sectors.

The platform – known as 'Dubai AI' – is open to users of all categories, including citizens, residents, visitors, and business owners, allowing them to enquire about all matters related to health; education including schools, institutes, and universities; tourist destinations, restaurants, and transportation; in addition to sports, weather, the environment, tourism, aviation, business, real estate, and many more details about the city that users may need.

It will be continuously populated with data from official sources that cover all sectors of the city. It acts as a personal digital assistant for users, designed using generative AI to answer their queries in real-time, making users feel that the answers are tailored specifically for them in an interactive dialogue context.

It offers real-time, interactive, and personalised data through government and private-sector entities.

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the Dubai platform is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide seamless experiences for customers that can be completed from anywhere and at any time.

“We strive to elevate the quality of digital life in the emirate by embracing emerging and advanced technologies, including generative artificial intelligence,” he said.

Saeed Al Falasi, director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said the platform supports the city's efforts to employ artificial intelligence applications in developing the sectors and services that matter most to members of the community.

Dr Moza Suwaidan, executive director of the digital applications and platforms sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the aim is“to digitalise every aspect of life in the emirate of Dubai, hence, they are constantly exploring emerging technologies and leveraging the potential they offer to create tailored and advanced services for the emirate's citizens, residents, and visitors.

The platform harnesses the great potential this technology has to offer and places it at users' fingertips to ensure smooth, personalised access to services and information, ultimately ensuring customers' happiness.

