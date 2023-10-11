Audi Committed To Electrification, Customer-Centric Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: German auto car makers Audi AG are working hard to build a range of new electric and hybrid cars. According to officials, electrification is one of the cornerstones for the future.

Audi has committed to ending the sales of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2033. The manufacturer will release its last gas-powered car in 2025, meaning every new Audi model from 2026 will be electric-powered. Audi is already strongly forging the path to achieve its goals.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Audi Middle East Managing Director Rene Koneberg said electrification will spread in the Middle East region. Koneberg added that Audi is dedicated to the Qatari and the regional market with exclusive editions and technology to be 'sold and driven in the Middle East.'

“Our product portfolio is dedicated towards electrification, and what is needed if you have EVs on the street is infrastructure, which is there, especially in this region (GCC). We are working with the government sector, and until the end of the year, we will install up to 200 chargers in the whole Middle East,” Koneberg said, adding that Qatar has 14 of those charging stations, with more to come.

“I think if you look at Europe, you have some markets in Europe, for example, Norway, which already has high electrification, up to 95% of electric vehicles sold. So that's a very advanced state already concerning electrification in the region. Bring it down to this region; we see the trend is happening now. So I think the region is getting ready, and our product portfolio is dedicated to this – with 10 only EVs in the next two years, which is fantastic.”

Speaking about Audi's plans for the region, Koneberg said the brand's looking to launch 20 new models in the region for the next two years and 10 new BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles).

Besides that, Audi is putting the customer at the centre of its strategies with a new showroom concept, 'House of Progress,' which it has launched in Saudi Arabia and plans to open in Qatar soon.

Koneberg said the concept is an exclusive way to engage customers“with our brand and at the same time also have the vehicle there inside the showroom.” He added that another Audi strategy is digitalisation by connecting the 'off' and online worlds. Customers can configure their cars on the website, reserve and will be connected with a local dealership to test drive.

Adding to that, Vice-President Sales Overseas, Audi AG, André Konsbruck disclosed that the premium market growth in the region has shown immense potential in five years, making it attractive to the brand.

“This is a strategic and growth region. When we look at the potential growth of the premium market in the entire region between 2021 and 2026, it's 42% growth. We want to have a stake in that and benefit from that growth. This is an exciting market for us, and that's why we are focusing more and more on local experiences,” Konsbruck said.

Koneberg also disclosed that Audi has enjoyed impressive growth in the region this year, with a 5% increase in sales figures.

“Interestingly, the models which have been running very well are the E-Tron GT with 38% increase towards last year, and this year the Q8 E-Tron which has an 8% increase with significant demand from our customers,” he said, adding that the Q5 was growing enormously as well, reaching an uptake of 50% really, alongside a high demand from customers in the A and B segment and concerning sedans.

Meanwhile, at GIMS Qatar, Audi unveiled the SQ8 for the first time and showcased its Formula One car ahead of its entrance into the sport in 2026.

Audi also showcased a full range of vehicles it offers in the Middle East, the Q8, E-Tron GT, R7 and the S8, which are individualised, completely exclusive, and dedicated to the regional market.

Koneberg said the motor show is an important platform, especially in Qatar, as it enables Audi to present its product range to enhance customer experience. Visitors can pass by the Audi stand at GIMS to get a first-hand look at the F1 car with Audi Launch Livery and the exclusive selection of Audi's top models present.