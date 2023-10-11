VIS Strengthens Community Ties Through Collaborative Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vision International School (VIS) has announced its recent collaborations with Al Wakrah Municipality and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and educational enrichment.

In a dynamic partnership with Al Wakrah Municipality, VIS celebrated International Agricultural Day on its campus. Second-grade students had the unique opportunity to engage in an informative session led by the municipality team.

They learned about plants' various parts and functions and participated in a hands-on activity where they planted seedlings. The event was met with enthusiasm and proved successful, leaving students excited to take their newly planted specimens home.

In another exciting endeavor, VIS organized the Gulf Family Day in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family. The primary objective of this event was to recognize and appreciate the importance of Gulf families in our community.

The program featured engaging sessions tailored for girls in grades 1-5, including captivating short stories, interactive handicraft workshops, and creative coloring corners. The participation and enthusiasm displayed by the students showcased the event's success.

These collaborative initiatives exemplify Vision International School's dedication to promoting community engagement and fostering a love for learning among its students. By partnering with local organizations and government entities, VIS continues to create meaningful opportunities for students to expand their knowledge and engage with their community.