Ekhales, HCWW Sign Protocol To Enable Electronic Payment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) eKhales, eFinance's retail-focused subsidiary, has signed a cooperation protocol with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) to provide electronic payment options for water bills and prepaid meter cards. The protocol was signed during the“ExpoTech 2023” international exhibition, which was organized by the HCWW.

The protocol aims to make it easier for HCWW's customers to pay their bills and charge their cards through various methods, such as cash, bank cards, online applications, and websites. The protocol also covers the collection of bills and the charging of cards through the network of eKhales.

Ibrahim Sarhan, the Chairperson of eFinance Investment Group, said that the group is proud of e-Khales's role in the digital transformation of Egypt, especially in the government and private sectors. He added that the group is happy to cooperate with the HCWW, led by Mamdouh Raslan, the Chairperson of the HCWW, to offer the best digital services in the field of digital payments.

Mamdouh Raslan, the Chairperson of the HCWW, expressed his pride in cooperating with eKhales, saying that this cooperation reflects the leading role of the holding company in digital transformation and facilitating the payment and charging processes for its customers. He also said that the HCWW is a vital national facility for all citizens.

Ahmed Al-Tantawi, a board member of eKhales, said that the company will use all its capabilities to implement the cooperation with the HCWW, in a way that serves the interests of all citizen customers and achieves the highest standards of digital transformation for the company.