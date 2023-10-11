New Technology Giant Emerges From Concentrix, Webhelp Merger

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Concentrix, a leader in customer service and technology, and Webhelp, a global provider of customer experience and business solutions, announced the completion of their merger on Tuesday. The new company will operate under the temporary name“Concentrix + Webhelp” until a new name is chosen.

WebHelp is a global specialized company and a prominent member of EiTESAL Foundation, an Egyptian non-profit organization that supports the ICT sector. Alaa El-Kheshin has been the CEO of WebHelp in Egypt since October 2020.

The merger positions Concentrix + Webhelp as a global leader in the customer experience sector, with an expanded portfolio of AI solutions and digital capabilities. It also enhances the overall customer experience value proposition with one of the strongest and most balanced global footprints in the sector, helping the world's top brands transform customer experiences and reach their business goals.

Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix + Webhelp, expressed his excitement about the new journey ahead.“I believe that thanks to our combined strengths, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the sector, and design, build, and manage the future of customer experience for our customers. I'd like to thank all the game-changers around the world who made this possible. I am truly honored to work with such a diverse and talented team.”

Concentrix + Webhelp also welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors. They are Olivier Duha, an entrepreneur, co-founder, and former CEO of Webhelp, who will serve as Deputy Chairperson, and Nicolas Gheysens, a partner in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), the company's largest shareholder after the Concentrix + Webhelp merger. Gheysens has rich investment experiences and broad experience in supporting the growth of large and successful companies across Europe.

“We are fortunate to welcome these highly qualified people on board, with their deep experience in the field of customer experience. With the addition of Olivier and Nicolas, we are expanding our international experience in leading large multinational companies on the path to successful growth,” said Catherine Marinello, Chairperson of Concentrix.

She added that this merger represents a historic moment, bringing together two recognized market leaders with complementary cultures, geographic footprint, growth vision, and capabilities in more than 70 countries. Upon completion of the merger, the deal was valued at approximately $4bn, including net debt.