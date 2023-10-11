Cryptocurrency News - Nunet (NTX) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed NuNet (NTX) on October 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NTX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

NTX (NuNet) To be listed on LBank

NuNet (NTX) is a decentralized computing platform that leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable the efficient and secure sharing of computing resources, data, and AI services among a global network of users and devices.

Introducing NuNet

One of NuNet's key features is its ability to harness the latent computing power of a vast network of interconnected devices, from smartphones and personal computers to IoT sensors and servers. This allows individuals and organizations to monetize their idle computing resources by contributing them to the NuNet network. In return, they receive NuNet tokens (NTX) as compensation, creating an incentive for participants to join and contribute to the network's growth.

NuNet also serves as a marketplace for AI algorithms and services, enabling developers and data scientists to offer their machine learning models and data processing capabilities to a global audience. This marketplace fosters innovation and collaboration by providing a platform where AI researchers can easily access diverse datasets and computational resources to train and deploy their models.

Moreover, NuNet prioritizes data privacy and security, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected throughout the network. With a decentralized approach to data processing and sharing, NuNet minimizes the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, making it an ideal platform for industries such as healthcare, finance, and research, where data privacy is paramount.

In summary, NuNet represents a transformative shift in the world of computing and AI, offering a decentralized, secure, and efficient ecosystem for resource sharing, data processing, and AI development. It empowers individuals, organizations, and devices to collaborate, share, and monetize their computing assets while advancing the field of artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation.

About NTX Token

NTX is the native cryptocurrency of the NuNet platform, designed to facilitate transactions, incentives, and governance within the decentralized NuNet ecosystem. NTX plays a crucial role in the network by enabling users to access computational resources, compensate resource providers, and participate in the platform's decision-making processes. It serves as both a means of value exchange and a utility token that powers various interactions and activities on the NuNet platform.

Based on ERC20 and Cardano, NTX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). Token distribution includes allocations of 21% for R&D Reserve, 15% for Mining incentives, 9% for Community incentives, 3% for the seed round, 14% for the private round, 10% for the community round, 2% for the launchpad, 4% for the public sale, and 6% for backers, with 16% designated for the team & advisors. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 9, 2023. Investors who are interested in NTX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about NTX Token:

Official Website:

Contract-ETH:

Contract-ADA:

Discord:

Gitlab:

Medium:

Telegram:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Press contact:

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange



