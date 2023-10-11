Tri Con Holdings Welcomes New Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Leadership: Brendan Kissane

Tri Con Holdings announces leadership change, welcomes Brendan Kissane as President/CEO.

- Spokesperson for Tri Con HoldingsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tri Con Holdings , the Houston based investment group specializing in the energy, power, manufacturing, and construction sectors, unveils a corporate leadership change.This restructuring underscores Tri Con Holdings' dedication to expanding its market presence, and ensuring the continued prosperity of its subsidiary companies, Diamondback Works (DBW) and Tri Con Works (TCW).As a pivotal aspect of this reorganization, Roger Gossett has retired from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tri Con Holdings, effective September 18, 2023.Tri Con Holdings extends sincere appreciation to Roger for his leadership and contributions to the organization.Bredan Kissane is assuming the roles of President/CEO of Tri Con Holdings.Brendan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, having previously served as the CEO of Drumin Management Advisors and as a member of the executive team at RoadSafe Traffic Systems.During his tenure, Brendan played an integral role in driving significant growth and bolstering profitability in his respective positions. His operational proficiency and growth-oriented mindset align seamlessly with Tri Con Holdings' mission and values.Corey Allard will continue in his capacity as President of Tri Con Works, and Robert Bonner will maintain his role as President of Diamondback Works.Their leadership has been instrumental in the success of the subsidiary companies, and their ongoing stewardship is expected to yield outstanding results.Additionally, Christopher Williams joins Tri Con Holdings as the new Corporate Controller, effective September 18, 2023. Christopher's expertise will be pivotal in enhancing financial operations and ensuring continued growth.A spokesperson for Tri Con Holdings expressed enthusiasm about the future of the organization and its subsidiary companies under Brendan's leadership.“We are excited about the future of Tri Con Holdings and our subsidiary companies under Brendan's leadership. His proven track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission and values.”About Tri Con Holdings:Tri Con Holdings is a leading investment group comprised of independent funds and individuals dedicated to accelerating growth in the energy, power, manufacturing, and construction markets. With a profound commitment to core values and over a century of combined experience, Tri Con Holdings stands as a trusted partner, delivering enduring, scalable solutions.

