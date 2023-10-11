LAS VEGAS SUPER BOWL LVIII HOST COMMITTEE CELEBRATES PARTNERSHIP WITH SAN MANUEL BAND OF MISSION INDIANS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee celebrates its newest partnership with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI or the Tribe). Through this community partnership, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee will make a lasting impact through programs and initiatives designed to improve quality of life throughout Southern Nevada.San Manuel's hallmark philanthropic efforts have paved the way for the Southern California-based Serrano Indian Nation to positively impact local communities and the indigenous community at large. Since 2003, the Tribe has contributed more than $350M in grants to nonprofit organizations and community groups to honor the ancient call of Yawa', a Serrano word meaning to“act on one's beliefs.”“On behalf of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, we are thrilled to join the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee in supporting their community activations,” said Johnny Hernandez, Jr., Vice Chairman of the Tribe.San Manuel Band of Mission Indians provides grants through a competitive process that places a premium on projects that align with their Tribal philanthropic pillars of inspiring the future through education; empowering lives; reinforcing heathy and resilient communities; preserving Native American cultural traditions and empowering Indian Country.This philanthropic initiative with the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee is only the most recent commitment that San Manuel has extended to Las Vegas. In April 2022, the Tribe became a guest within the ancestral territory of the Southern Paiute people by opening Palms Casino Resort, becoming the first commercial casino in Las Vegas to be wholly owned and operated by a Native American tribe. In doing so, San Manuel introduced its trademark tribal cultural values, principles, and commitments to southern Nevada. Since establishing a presence in Las Vegas, SMBMI and the San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority have granted over $12M with major gifts awarded to University of Nevada, Las Vegas, The Just One Project, Opportunity Village, and a wide range of nonprofits that sustain the community.“We are honored to have the support of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,” said Sam Joffray, president & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.“Their philanthropic efforts and dedication to giving back to the Southern Nevada community is incredibly admirable, and we are grateful for their partnership and legacy impact it will leave.”The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee has implemented multiple programs in an ongoing effort to support the local community and its individuals through career development, student engagement, volunteering and more. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians' support will contribute to programs including the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect, the UNLV internship program, the Team LV volunteer program, various charitable events and more. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians joins community partners including Bank of America, MSG Entertainment, PNC Bank, Bank of Nevada, Southwest Gas, UFC Foundation and VICI Properties Inc.High-resolution images can be found herePhotos courtesy of David Becker###About Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host CommitteeThe Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIIII Host Committee is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a premier Super Bowl LVIII Experience in 2024. Serving as the liaison between the National Football League and the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, and State of Nevada, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee unites local and national stakeholders to maximize opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact across the region. For more information, visit and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @lvsuperbowlhc.About San Manuel Band of Mission IndiansThe San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on theSan Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherentsovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by buildinginfrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and culturaldevelopment. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys,mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home sincetime immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardinoregion.###Media ContactsSamantha GrimesLas Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host CommitteeTerri Maruca | Alexandra LeachKirvin Doak Communications

