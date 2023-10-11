Amir Arrives In Berlin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived this evening in the capital, Berlin, on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.
HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.
