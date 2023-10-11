Amir's Visit Promotes Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Qatar's Ambassador To Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani stressed that the visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Germany will contribute to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields.



In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency said that the visit of HH the Amir to Germany and the accompanying talks and meetings will push Qatari-German relations toward further progress and advancement. Furthermore, it will further contribute to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership in a way that benefits both countries and peoples in all fields and at all levels.



His Excellency added that the visit draws great interest among German political, economic, and media circles, as it will reiterate the significance of the strategy pursued by the State of Qatar in its openness to the global political environment through consolidating relations of cooperation as well as political and economic partnership with major countries.



His Excellency pointed out that the visit of HH the Amir coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Qatari-German diplomatic relations. He added that given the strength of the thriving economic and trade relations between the two countries, Qatar has become a vital partner for Germany in the Middle East region.



His Excellency said that at this particular stage, the visit of HH the Amir is of great importance in strengthening bilateral relations at the political and economic levels, exploring new areas of cooperation and commercial and investment partnership between the two countries, in addition to expanding horizons in discussing issues of common interest for the benefit of the peoples of the two friendly countries.



His Excellency stressed that over the past few years, the relations between the two countries have witnessed greater political consensus and economic integration, and have contributed to consolidating the bonds of cooperation to ensure enhanced security and stability through commitment to the values of global peace and justice.



His Excellency considered the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the State of Qatar and Germany in 2023 regarding establishing a strategic dialogue between the two countries as a significant step to strengthen the existing relations between them on the one hand and to coordinate and intensify efforts aimed at discussing energy files and ways of cooperation on the other hand.



His Excellency also stressed that the MoU expresses the desire of both sides to create new opportunities to advance relations in various fields such as energy, environment, education, and security. It can be said that the MoU will undoubtedly contribute to improving mutual understanding and consolidating cooperation in a variety of areas of interest to both parties, His Excellency added.



His Excellency indicated that the implications of the signing of the strategic dialogue MoU between Qatar and Germany also include the desire of both parties to enhance trade and investment in the field of renewable energies and to increase cooperation in the field of digital technology, innovation, culture, sports, health care, and other opportunities available to achieve common interests.