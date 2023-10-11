Empowering Colombia's Future Through Education

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDC) project in Colombia, supported by an allocation of US$10.5 million from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This initiative has led to remarkable advancements in primary education and health infrastructure, fostering a transformative impact on communities.

By enhancing the quality of life, especially of the rural community, the project has added momentum to Colombia's National Development Plan to ensure that all girls and all children have access to early childhood care and development services and quality preschool education by 2030.

The ECDC initiative presents a comprehensive approach to child development, encompassing a range of services that go beyond traditional education. The project in partnership with international organizations, has facilitated the establishment of 37 Early Childhood Development Centers, guaranteeing education for hundreds of children below the age of six.

These centers serve as more than just educational institutions; they function as community hubs, and also extend support to families, by providing medical assistance and essential nutrition. As trained professionals offer expert care, from pregnancy to early childhood, ensuring optimal growth and well-being.

ADFD's engagement in the ECDC project exemplifies its dedication to SDG Goal 4: Quality Education. By investing in early childhood education in Colombia, the UAE is contributing to the larger global mission of ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all.

