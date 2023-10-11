Phenomenal Digital Transformation Delivery For MTN South Sudan By Tecnotree

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, recently completed a successful go-live with MTN South Sudan for the completion of system upgrades of BSS full stack, which includes Digital Customer Lifecycle Manager (DCLM), Digital Order Manager (DOM), Digital Accelerator Platform (DAP), Digital Catalog Manager (DCM), Digital Resource Management (DRM), and Digital Convergent Billing System (DCBS). This project is part of MTN's digital transformation initiative aimed at accelerating its Ambition 2025 execution.

Tecnotree enhanced MTN South Sudan's BSS infrastructure through its complete range of digital BSS Suite with CRM, Order Management, Product Catalog, Inventory Management, Microservices Platform, Billing, Collections, and integration of BSS functionalities with other 3PP systems and Channels.

This digital transformation will enable MTN South Sudan to run business operations smoothly and utilize newly available functionalities to gain business benefits. Also, this will ensure business process alignment with day-to-day operations.

Mazen FARAH, CIO, MTN South Sudan, said,“The transformation project with Tecnotree has been a grand success! Tecnotree's proven experience and unparalleled portfolio of capabilities to drive innovation will be significant in assisting MTN South Sudan to accelerate its Ambition 2025 mission. I am delighted to extend my thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to the teams of MTN South Sudan and Tecnotree, for the successful migration and upgrade. In one word, it's Phenomenal!”

Ramaseshan Subramanian, Vice President & Head of Global Delivery & Operations, Tecnotree, said,“We're proud to announce this as another key milestone in our transformation journey with MTN South Sudan which will allow MTN South Sudan to aggressively launch their digital services to their customer as part of their Business Success program. The project delivery was done in the true spirit of collaboration between MTN South Sudan and Tecnotree. This creation of a digitally enabled Consumer BSS platform in just 9 months after the Enterprise BSS Suite went live gives MTN South Sudan an excellent edge in the market.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is Diamond Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

