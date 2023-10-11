AUD/USD Forecast: Volatility Continues

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During the early hours of Tuesday, the AUD/USD displayed a degree of unpredictability, initially attempting a rally before revealing signs of weakness.

Notably, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average stands as a significant resistance level, closely aligned with the downtrend line outlined on the chart. The key question at this juncture is whether the market can successfully breach the 50-day EMA. However, as we assess the situation on Tuesday, there appears to be limited bullish pressure.

It's essential to consider that the American bond market remained closed on Monday, potentially contributing to the bullish behavior witnessed in other currencies relative to the US dollar. The sustainability of this trend remains uncertain. In the long term, it is challenging to envision a scenario where bullish risk-taking behavior prevails. Numerous factors are currently causing disruption, and the global macroeconomic environment is experiencing a gradual deterioration. Additionally, the world finds itself grappling with multiple ongoing conflicts, raising the specter of further instability.

The Australian dollar's performance is deeply intertwined with commodity prices, which provides some support. Nevertheless, the market is likely to continue experiencing heightened volatility, with the potential to revisit lower levels should the correlation between rising interest rates and a strengthening US dollar persist. The commodity markets could help, but they are so bifurcated that it may not make a lot of difference. After all, this could be more about the US dollar than anything else. This is especially true with the higher bond rates and the inflation that we continue to see force the Fed to stay“higher for longer.”Noise Ahead

On the flip side, should there be an unforeseen downturn in bond markets (the yields that is), the Australian dollar could gain ground against the US dollar. Alternatively, it could be framed as the US dollar weakening against the Australian dollar. While the Australian dollar lacks inherent strength, the US dollar has been navigating a somewhat uncertain path in recent times, as traders continue to ask for more“cheap money from Uncle Jerome.”

In conclusion, the Australian dollar's current landscape is characterized by pronounced volatility. The interplay of various factors, including the global macroeconomic situation and geopolitical tensions, adds an element of unpredictability to the currency's performance. As a result, market participants should anticipate continued noisy behavior and exercise caution when holding positions over extended periods.

