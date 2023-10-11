GBP/USD Forecast: Resistance Amidst Economic Uncertainty

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD experienced a brief attempt at a rally during Tuesday's trading session, only to face strong resistance around the 1.23 mark and the 1.2350 level, marked by substantial market memory.

Recent market fluctuations have prompted a modest bounce, but signs indicate that short sellers may soon reenter the scene.

Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag crossed below the 200-Day EMA, a phenomenon often referred to as the "death cross." This development has contributed to the prevailing pessimism in the market.

Beneath the current levels, the 1.20 mark has emerged as a vital support zone. It is expected that the market will monitor this level closely, awaiting indications of momentum that could eventually breach this threshold and lead to a pursuit of the 1.1850 level. The 1.1850 level has historically proven to be a critical juncture, and it is likely to hold for the foreseeable future. Anything below this point could potentially trigger significant turmoil in the financial markets.

On the flip side, if the pound manages to break above the 1.2350 level, it could signal an upward trajectory, with the moving averages becoming important benchmarks to test. Breaking above these moving averages might herald the beginning of a long-term uptrend. However, the pound's fate remains entwined with the bond market, particularly the 10-year Treasury note yields. Rising yields in the 10-year note would work against the British pound, favoring the US dollar. This is a critical aspect to watch, given its status as a widely tracked benchmark Market is Currently Displaying Signs of Being Oversold

Moreover, the United Kingdom's concerns about its relationship with the European Union and the looming specter of a potential recession make it reasonable to expect that the US dollar will continue to outperform the British pound. Nevertheless, the market is currently displaying signs of being oversold, indicating potential periods of volatile behavior. Additionally, the upcoming release of inflation data later in the week will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the US dollar's performance.

In the end, the British pound finds itself at a critical juncture, with various factors contributing to its current predicament. While there is potential for an upward move, the prevailing economic uncertainties, the "death cross" formation, and the influence of the 10-year Treasury note yields make it a challenging path for the pound. Investors are advised to exercise caution and closely monitor the evolving economic landscape before making any substantial trading decisions.

