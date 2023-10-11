Natural Gas Forecast: Market Seeks Higher Ground

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets have displayed a strong tendency to maintain their upward trajectory, albeit with signs of possible overextension in the current phase.

Despite this, the prevailing sentiment suggests that any short-term pullback is likely to present an attractive buying opportunity, and market participants should remain vigilant for such opportunities. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average serves as a notable support level and is anticipated to draw attention in case of a dip.

Breaking higher would signify a continuation of the robust cyclical trend witnessed in the natural gas market. Despite the inevitable noise and volatility, the collective force of cyclical trading is poised to propel prices upward. The psychologically significant $3.00 level underneath is a focal point for many traders, and any retracement at this juncture is expected to offer an avenue for further upside. Additionally, the 50-Day EMA, situated just below, should act as an additional support level.

Looking ahead, the next target for the natural gas market is the $4.00 level, with the potential for an eventual ascent to the $5.00 mark given sufficient time. As colder temperatures persist, they will continue to drive natural gas prices higher. Furthermore, the supply constraints in the European Union add another layer of uncertainty to the equation. In this context, the market will remain attuned to various factors, but historically, natural gas prices tend to strengthen during this time of year. Because of this, all the factors are lining up at the same time to make this a very bullish market currently.I Have no Interest in Selling Natural Gas Anytime Soon.

In the event of a market pullback, it is prudent to consider opportunities to augment an existing long position. Shorting natural gas in this environment appears unwise, given the recent breakout that signifies the completion of a significant "rounded bottom" pattern. Such patterns require substantial effort to form and typically indicate real accumulation beneath the surface.

In the end, the natural gas market is navigating an environment of upward momentum, with potential for further gains. Traders should remain alert for buying opportunities during short-term pullbacks, with the $3.00 level and the 50-Day EMA providing support. The cyclical trend, coupled with weather-related factors and supply concerns, sets the stage for continued price strength in natural gas. I have no interest in selling natural gas anytime soon.

