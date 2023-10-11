Independent Research Firm Cites Beyondtrust As A Leader In Privileged Identity Management Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



BeyondTrust identified as Top-ranked Vendor in the Strategy category (tied) BeyondTrust receives highest scores possible in both Vision and Roadmap criteria

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023. According to the Forrester Wave,“BeyondTrust suits a range of customers looking for a field-proven PIM solution that covers all the bases.” The report also noted that“reference customers were highly satisfied with BeyondTrust's customer service, citing responsiveness and frequency of communications/updates.” The report also noted BeyondTrust's recently introduced Identity Security Insights that will enable it to deliver on the company's strategy to pair PIM with identity threat detection and response.

The Forrester Wave is an evaluation of vendors in the software, hardware, or services markets, driven by the analysis of data collected from the marketplace and the experience of participating analysts. BeyondTrust was among the 13 most significant Privileged Identity Management vendors that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2023 Forrester Wave evaluation.

This news comes on the heels of Gartner naming BeyondTrust a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management .

According to the Forrester Wave,“privileged identity management is essential to advanced identity defenses. At a time when organizations are facing unrelenting identity-based attacks and control of high-value systems and data is more important than ever, PIM customers are challenged with managing privileged identities across a complex and changing IT environment composed of diverse systems, applications, and platforms. The PIM market continues to address the highly dynamic nature of the cloud-first enterprise, and it's evolving to satisfy unique requirements for other types of critical infrastructure deployments such as OT environments.”

Twenty-four evaluation criteria for the Forrester Wave are grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. BeyondTrust received the highest scores possible in 11 criteria, including:



Least privilege access

Credential and secrets management

Secure remote access

Threat detection and response

Audit and reporting capabilities

Resiliency and performance Scalability



Among Top-Ranked in Strategy Category

BeyondTrust was top-ranked in the Strategy category (tied). In the Strategy category, BeyondTrust received the highest scores possible in the following criteria:



Vision

Roadmap Supporting services and offerings



“We are proud that Forrester Research recognized BeyondTrust as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM of the top PIM vendors,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO at BeyondTrust.“As a customer-centric company, we work hard to provide our customers with innovative solutions to meet their needs and are excited to receive what we consider to be third-party validation from a respected firm like Forrester.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at .

