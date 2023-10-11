Blas Tree Service's Partnership With Tree Leads Today Transforms Business Growth And Tree Care Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blas Tree Service, a renowned arboreal champion based in Lexington, Ky., is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Tree Leads Today, a leading marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to the tree care and removal sector. This groundbreaking collaboration has not only supercharged Blas Tree Service's revenue but has set new industry standards for success.Under the leadership of owner Blas Larios, Blas Tree Service has rapidly become a beacon of excellence in Central Kentucky's tree care industry. An industry veteran, Mr. Larios underscores the impact of the partnership: "It has helped me stay busy with work. I don't have to worry about leads. All I have to do is just get on the phone with Hayley and ask for more leads." The results have been nothing short of astonishing, with revenue skyrocketing by 300% or more in just one year.This transformative journey has enabled Mr. Larios to refocus his energies on business growth and development. He shares, "I was able to hire good employees that can handle any work while I focus on managing how to grow the business." This strategic pivot has empowered Blas Tree Service to provide top-notch tree care services to its clients.The key to this partnership's success lies in the exclusive leads provided by Tree Leads Today. Mr. Larios highlights, "I like exclusive leads because I am not competing with other companies to see who's the cheapest like how it is with Angi leads. I am able to make more profit on exclusive leads versus shared leads." The profitability and competitive edge gained have been instrumental in Blas Tree Service's meteoric rise.The journey began with a single step - Mr. Larios recalls, "I watched an ad and I felt the urge to call. I was a little nervous but I took the shot, and it was worth it." This testimonial underscores the power of innovative lead generation in transforming businesses.Blas Tree Service's commitment to localized service has not only saved time and money but also built unwavering trust within the community. Mr. Larios explains, "It is really efficient to have leads within 2 miles around. Sometimes in the same area, 2 or 3 houses down the road, they can see the quality of service we provide, and they always feel they can trust us if they know the neighbors that we have done work for."The preference for phone communication aligns seamlessly with the demographic served by Blas Tree Service. Mr. Larios remarks, "They like phone calls because most of the people are older and are not really familiar with forms online; they'd rather talk to a real person." The company's commitment to punctuality and safety has set a new industry benchmark.Safety is paramount at Blas Tree Service, and the company ensures all employees wear the proper personal protective equipment (PPE), including helmets, glasses, gloves, steel-toe boots, high-visibility shirts, ear protection, chainsaw chaps, and more. Mr. Larios emphasizes, "Safety is our top priority."Blas Tree Service's partnership with Tree Leads Today has not only boosted business but has also elevated standards of excellence within the tree care industry. Rooted in its mission "to serve people and treat everyone as part of our family," Blas Tree Service continues its journey of ensuring the health, safety, and beauty of Central Kentucky's trees, while nurturing its own growth and success.For more information about Blas Tree Service and its tree care services, please visit or contact Blas Larios at 502-905-3075 or .About Tree Leads Today (TLT):TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses like Dendy's Landscaping and Tree Removal achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

