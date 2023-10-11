Blackhawk Data, A Women-Owned IT Leader, Achieves Triple Crown Win In 2023 CRN Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BlackHawk Data Wins CRN 2023 Triple Crown Award

BlackHawk Data CTO Jason Caparoso and CEO Maryann Pagano

- Maryann PaganoNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BlackHawk Data, a prominent technology solutions provider, proudly announces its achievement as a first-time Triple Crown winner in the prestigious 2023 CRN (Channel Reseller News) rankings. This recognition not only underscores BlackHawk Data's outstanding performance and exceptional growth within the information technology industry but also highlights its unique position as a women-owned enterprise.In a traditionally male-dominated IT landscape, BlackHawk Data has thrived under the leadership of CEO Maryann Pagano and CTO Jason Caparoso. Maryann consistently sets a powerful example for women in technology. Despite formidable challenges, including the global pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty, BlackHawk Data has demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication to excellence.The Triple Crown honor is reserved for solution providers that accomplish the impressive feat of making all three CRN lists: Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250.BlackHawk Data joins an elite group of organizations in the 2023 class of CRN Triple Crown winners, showcasing their dedication to delivering exceptional value to their clients and partners. BlackHawk Data's commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions and services in 2023 has led to their inclusion on many CRN lists, including the three that make up the Triple Crown.Here's how they ranked:2023 Solution Provider 500 | No. 3832023 Fast Growth 150 | Rank No. 142023 Fast Growth 150 | Rate 236%2023 Tech Elite 250 | InclusionCEO Maryann Pagano is not only at the helm of BlackHawk Data but is also a dedicated advocate for women in technology. She champions diversity and inclusion in the tech space and actively supports women in breaking barriers and achieving their career aspirations. Maryann's commitment to uplifting and nourishing women in the tech industry is exemplified through the quarterly Women in Tech Roundtables hosted by BlackHawk Data. These roundtables feature female IT and tech leaders who participate in panel discussions and answer questions to share their valuable advice and insights. These discussions pave the way for other women seeking to enter the tech industry or advance their careers, creating a supportive community and inspiring future leaders."We are thrilled to be recognized as a CRN Triple Crown winner in 2023," said Maryann Pagano, CEO of BlackHawk Data. "Our journey as a women-owned IT leader has been both rewarding and challenging. This achievement not only symbolizes our commitment to excellence and innovation but also our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech world. We firmly believe in supporting women in technology and providing them with the opportunities they deserve."As a first-time Triple Crown winner and a women-owned IT leader, BlackHawk Data is committed to furthering its mission of delivering top-notch IT solutions and services while championing diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. They remain a trusted partner in the IT ecosystem, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.For more information about BlackHawk Data and their award-winning IT solutions, please visit blackhawk11 .

Chris McGovern

Presh Marketing Solutions

+1 813-515-0064



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn