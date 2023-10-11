Plastictox Enters The Market As World's First Human Microplastic Screen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Arrow Lab Solutions becomes first company to offer human microplastic at-home test kits

UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a joint effort by SV Biotech and Arrow Lab Solutions, Plastictox enters the market as the world's first human microplastic screen. Even more revolutionary, is the fact that the test is performed from the comfort of your own home.Every day, research is being performed to understand the scope of damage microplastics deal to the human body. So far, microplastics have been shown to cause cancer, asthma, fatigue, metabolic disorders, organ dysfunction, and reproductive issues. Environmental Science & Technology, an ACS publication, has even shown that nano-sized plastics were associated with mitochondrial damage in human respiratory cells.Exposure to microplastics can occur in myriad ways, from contact with synthetic textiles, to use of common cosmetic products. Ordinary consumer products, handled largely by the public, are the most common source of microplastic contamination. Microfibers, plastic foams, and microbeads are widely used in clothing, food containers, and toiletries, all of which pose risk of personal exposure to microplastics. The content of microplastics in bottled water has been shown to be twenty times higher than those in tap water in a study conducted by Environmental Science & Technology.Plastictox offers a first step in helping the individual uncover what they can expect to deal with down the line. The kit utilizes patented Neuroteryx technology which allows the user to take a micro blood sample of themselves, and ship it to the lab for testing. Results are sent to the user promptly via email, with a detailed explanation of what was found, along with an individually tailored "battle plan" based on your results of what you can do.As Plastictox is a research and development product, Arrow Lab Solutions pledges to publish all data gathered through various scientific journals, to aid the scientific community.More information as well as a sign-up to be notified when live testing begins is available at plastictox

