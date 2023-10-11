Smart Mirror Market Size Is Expected To Reach $4,118.7 Million By 2025 | Registering A CAGR Of 11.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Mirror Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Mirror Market by Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

The global smart mirror market was valued at $1,750.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,118.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



A smart mirror is an advanced mirror incorporated with technologies such as sensors, cameras, displays, and connectivity equipment. These mirrors are majorly used in various industry verticals such as automotive, retail, residential, healthcare, and others. The functions of smart mirrors can differ depending on their utility. For instance, in the residential sector, it can be used for recognizing people, talking to them, and learn an individuals habits as a part of a smart home. In addition, in the automotive sector, smart mirrors can be used as side-view and rearview mirrors for enhanced safety purposes. Moreover, in the field of retail, smart mirrors are incorporated for suggesting customers with trending outfits.

Increase in adoption of smart mirrors in the automotive sector, rise in demand for connected devices, and transition to digital stores in the retail industry act as the key drivers of the global smart mirror market. However, high initial cost and security concerns of private information hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of smart home coupled with advances in industry 4.0 is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Smart Mirror market in the near future.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the smart mirror industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, smart mirror market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the smart mirror industry include:

⦁Japan Display Inc.

⦁Gentex Corporation

⦁Magna International Inc.

⦁Samsung Electronics

⦁Murakami Kaimeido

⦁Seura

⦁Perseus Mirrors

⦁Ficosa

⦁Dension

⦁Electric Mirror

The global smart mirror market possesses high growth potential in the automotive industry. In the current business scenario, the demand for smart mirrors, particularly in the developing regions, is witnessing a significant increase, owing to rise in trend of touch-based devices and increase in adoption of smart mirrors in the automotive sector. Thus, companies operating in the smart mirror industry have adopted various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

The automotive sub-segment secured the highest share of about 89.9% in the end user segment in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. In terms of component, the hardware segment is expected to account for the highest market share of in the coming years, however services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Europe secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to wide presence of key automotive manufacturing companies. In addition, most of the car manufacturers are located in Germany. Furthermore, the countries such as China and India are growing rapidly in the automotive sector, which is in turn is increasing the demand for smart mirror in the Asia-Pacific region.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart mirror market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

⦁The report includes the market share of key vendors and smart mirror market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn