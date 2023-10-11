Invision Communications Welcomes New CEO With Deep Enterprise Brand Experience: Angie Smith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InVision Communications, a stalwart in the event marketing industry, proudly announces the appointment of Angie Smith as its new CEO. This strategic move marks the culmination of an organizational transformation and succession planning initiative aimed at propelling the company's ongoing growth and enhancing its performance in the ever-evolving landscape of audience engagement. InVision's CEO/Co-Founder Rod Mickels and Chief Culture Officer/Co-Founder Drew Hagen of over thirty-three years will remain on the company's Board of Directors and transition to advisors to InVision's new CEO and executive leadership team.Smith's appointment as CEO signals a pivotal moment in InVision's journey as it positions itself for accelerated growth in a dynamic events landscape. This journey began nearly three years ago in 2021, when CEO Rod Mickels and CCO Drew Hagen introduced the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making InVision a 100% employee-owned company. Simultaneously, a new executive leadership team assumed day-to-day operations. This transformation empowered the leadership and employees to shape InVision's future success by driving innovation, streamlining workflows, implementing best practices, and reimagining client solutions. The ESOP also involved forming a Board of Directors which collaborates with leadership to chart the company's strategic course. Today, InVision thrives and stands ready to ascend to the next level.InVision co-founder and CEO, Rod Mickels, shared his thoughts on this pivotal moment:"InVision stands at an inflection point, primed for future success. With our organizational readiness and maturity, it is the right time to bring in new leadership at the helm to capitalize on our achievements and lead us into the future. Angie's extensive background in the experiential industry, coupled with her impressive track record in strategy-driven event marketing, positions her perfectly to elevate our business and client relationships to new heights."Angie Smith brings over 25 years of invaluable experience in event marketing and leadership to her role, having most recently served as Head of Experiential and Field Marketing at Atlassian. Her career includes notable tenures at industry giants such as Cisco and INXPO. Notably, Smith's background comes from the brand side. Her appointment signifies a strategic shift in InVision's approach to client business, rooted in campaign-driven event marketing strategies that will undoubtedly enhance audience engagement programs for InVision's Fortune 100 clients. With full transparency: Atlassian is an esteemed InVision client.Furthermore, Angie Smith is no stranger to InVision, having previously spent four years leading the agency's marketing efforts and launching its strategy practice.CCO/Co-Founder Drew Hagen touches on this point:“Given the emphasis on culture at InVision, and Angie's deep familiarity with the organization, having been on the inside and as a client over the past several years, she is well poised to apply her leadership experience to the agency and make a difference in InVision's future trajectory.”Smith is looking forward to assuming the new role:“As I step into this role, I am most excited about the people of InVision and my shared passion for cultivating connections through experiential programs. Deep in my soul I get fired up about delivering experiences that not only matter-but make a difference. InVision has a vibrant and giving culture that shows up everywhere you look. I count myself lucky to have the opportunity to lead this amazing team and to help pioneer our future through innovation that drives meaningful results for our customers.”Angie Smith is set to assume her role as CEO on January 1, 2024.ABOUT INVISION COMMUNICATIONSA full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world's most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Box, Ace Hardware, and DuPont, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. Visit to learn more.

