Keep Kids Safe Online With Salfeld's Newest Version Of Child Control Software

Innovative parental controls manage screen time, filter content and alert parents to threats

REUTLINGEN, GERMANY, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Salfeld , an award-winning provider of parental control software for over 20 years in Europe, today announced the launch of Salfeld Child Control in English and French. Child Control empowers parents to manage screen time and promote online safety across Windows and Android devices.The software enables parents to set daily, weekly or monthly time limits on overall device usage, as well as individual apps and websites. Time limits can be scheduled for specific periods like school or bedtime. The integrated web filter leverages a database of millions of sites sorted into categories like gaming, social media, adult content and more. Parents can allow or restrict categories with a click.Child Control provides real-time visibility into device activity through usage reports and email notifications. The secure web portal and free parental app allow changes anytime from anywhere. Usage data is anonymous and complies with GDPR data privacy regulations.To allow flexibility within limits, parents can configure bonus time for educational apps or issue time extension vouchers as rewards. Additional customization options include:.Pausing limits for approved apps like homework programs.Unblocking sites upon request with parent notification.Location tracking when GPS enabled.Screenshot captures of device activity.Roaming to aggregate limits across devices“Child Control adapts to any parenting style thanks to its unparalleled customization,” said Dierk Salfeld, the founder and CEO of Salfeld.“We're thrilled to bring these capabilities to English and French-speaking families so kids can reap the benefits of technology while developing responsible digital habits.”Salfeld has won multiple awards for Child Control in Germany, including Test Winner from Stiftung Warentest in 2020. Salfeld is committed to data privacy and provides exceptional customer service by email and tutorials.Child Control is available for Windows 10 and 11 and Android 7 and higher. Try it free for 30 days at salfeld .###

