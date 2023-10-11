Palestinian Shot And Killed By Soldiers Near Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/

A Palestinian who was not immediately identified was today shot and killed at an Israeli army checkpoint near Bethlehem, according to Palestinian security sources.

They said soldiers opened fire at a car when it arrived at the checkpoint on the Tunnels Road, west of Beit Jala, in the Bethlehem governorate, killing one person.

Sources in the Ministry of Health stated that Israel informed the Ministry of Civil Affairs that the young man, Muhammad Youssef Al-Farra, at the tunnel checkpoint, was killed by the Israeli army soldiers."

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.