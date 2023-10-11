Swiss Government Opens Consultation On Agriculture Subsidy Cap

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The CHF347 million reduction is mainly due to the cost-cutting measures decided by the Federal Council as part of the 2024 budget, the government said in a press release.

More support will be given to adapting agricultural production to the consequences of climate change. More resources will thus be devoted to agricultural structural improvements (+CHF86 million) as well as to the breeding of disease-resistant crops and varieties and sustainable plant protection (+CHF24 million). The necessary funds will be reallocated from“Direct payments” (-CHF92 million) and“Production and sales” (-CHF18 million).

Expenditure ceilings are the maximum amounts set by Parliament for budget appropriations earmarked for certain expenses over several years. The final budget appropriations must be requested each year in the budget and approved by Parliament.

The consultation period runs until January 24, 2024.