technotrans SE: Appointment of Mr. Florian Herger as member of the Supervisory Board Sassenberg, October 11, 2023 - By resolution dated September 29, 2023, the Local Court of Münster appointed Mr. Florian Herger as a new member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE on a temporary basis until the next Annual General Meeting. The legal appointment was made at the request of the Board of Management and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, after the Supervisory Board member Mr. Sebastian Reppegather resigned from office for personal reasons with effect from August 31, 2023. With the appointment of Mr. Herger, the Supervisory Board again consists of six members. Mr. Herger is a proven financial expert with regards to his degrees in business administration, MBA and CFA as well as his many years of professional experience on the corporate, consulting and investor side. Currently, Mr. Herger is responsible for listed investments at Luxempart S.A..

About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has five manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.2 million for the 2022 financial year.

