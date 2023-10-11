|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholders are referred to the announcement by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (“ SIHNV ”) on 10 October 2023 regarding the timeline for de-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ”) and the JSE Limited (“ JSE ”).
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: UPDATE TO THE DE-LISTING TIMELINE
11.10.2023 / 10:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Further to the above announcement, the JSE has confirmed that trades processed up to 15h00 on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 are included for the purposes of the“last day to trade” listed in the corporate action timeline published previously.
Therefore, the timeline for the delisting of SIHNV on the JSE is as follows:
| Last day to trade shares on the JSE
| Tuesday, 10 October 2023
| Suspension of trade on the JSE
| 15h00, Tuesday, 10 October 2023
| Delisting of SIHNV on the JSE, before 09:00 am SAST
| Monday, 16 October 2023
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch
11 October 2023
11.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
|
| cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|
| 7600 Stellenbosch
|
| South Africa
| Phone:
| +27218080700
| Fax:
| +27218080800
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| NL0011375019
| WKN:
| A14XB9
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1746439
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN11102023004691010666ID1107226877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.