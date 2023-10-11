(MENAFN- KNN India) Andhra Pradesh CM To Launch Rs 100 Cr Program To Modernise Skill Institutes Across State

Vijayawada, Oct 11 (KNN)

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a Rs 100 crore programme in Visakhapatnam on October 16 for modernisation of skill development and training institutes across the State.

Besides distributing job offer letters to candidates trained in various skills, CM Reddy will also take part in the signing of MoUs between the State government and major industries that play a key role in skill development activities.







As per reports, the CM will also unveil 'Skill Universe', a web portal and mobile application which will act as a one-stop solution for all skill development-related activities in the State.

The portal will help in achieving convergence of skill development programmes, integration of skill life cycle and areas of operation of various government departments. Skill Universe will also enable industries to identify skilled manpower as per their requirements.

Speaking about the portal that will be launched, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department) S Suresh Kumar said that it can accommodate all stakeholders on a single platform using real-time analytics on the progress of different courses and availability of employment opportunities.

“Candidates seeking to upskill as well as looking for job opportunities can register on the application. The unique feature of Skill Universe is that it brings job seekers and employers on a common platform,” the official explained.

In the next phase, Skill Universe would be integrated with Government of India portals like Skill India Digital, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

(MSMEs) among others.

On future plans, Kumar said 83 government industrial training institutes, 87 polytechnic colleges and 26 skill colleges across the State would be modernised and equipped with latest high-end machinery at a cost of Rs 102 crore.

“These institutes will be re-branded as industry-cum-training centres to create a competent and skilled workforce catering to local and global industrial requirements. As part of the first phase, we have finalised tie-ups with 182 major industries like Kia Motors, L&T, JSW for the purpose. They will also offer jobs for youngsters,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)